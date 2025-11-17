BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is calling on Harvard University to sever ties with the school’s former President Larry Summers. Warren said it’s time Summers is held accountable for his close friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

This comes a week after a House committee released emails showing years of personal correspondence between Summers and Epstein.

On CNN Monday, Warren said Summers cannot be trusted with students.

“If he had so little ability to distance himself from Jeffrey Epstein even after all that was publicly known about Epstein’s sex offenses involving underage girls, then Summers cannot be trusted to advise our nation’s politicians, policymakers, and institutions — or teach a generation of students at Harvard or anywhere else,” she said.

President Donald Trump has also gotten behind a House vote to release files related to the sex trafficking case against Epstein.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “…We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax.”

The President’s change of heart comes ahead of a big vote this week on a bi-partisan bill that would force the Department of Justice to release all files and communications releated to Epstein, as well as information about his death while he was in federal custody in 2019.

“I don’t believe that rich, powerful people should be protected if they have done anything wrong,” said Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene is one of four Republicans who joined Democrats to force that vote.

In response, President Trump called his former ally a “ranting lunatic” and a “traitor.”

Taylor Greene said that their rift is all because she is supporting the release of the material on Epstein.

“Unfortunately it has all come down to the Epstien files and that is shocking. I stand with these women, I stand with rape victims,” she said.

Both the Senate and the House would have to approve the bill to release the files.

Neither Summers nor Harvard have commented on Senator Warren’s request. Summers has previously said he regrets his past association with Epstein.

