Sen. Warren eyeing treasury secretary seat if Biden wins election

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren is looking for a cabinet position should Joe Biden win the presidential election next Tuesday, according to reports.

Warren is said to be vying for the position of secretary treasurer in a Biden administration should the former vice president beat Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

She has been aiding the Biden campaign as an economic advisor since she ended her bid for president in March.

