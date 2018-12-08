Sen. Warren holds town hall event in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren held a town hall in Plymouth on Saturday, her first one since being re-elected last month.

The senator took questions from the audience and spoke on a wide range of topics, including working across the aisle with Republicans.

“I really do think the answer is we keep talking about the points we care about,” Warren said. “We try to make it as clear and personal as we can. I think that’s how we make a real difference.”

Warren also spoke about the opioid crisis in Massachusetts and national health care.

