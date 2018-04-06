Sen. Warren introduces legislation aimed at tackling opioid crisis

BOSTON (WHDH) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) was in Boston Friday to promote legislation aimed at taking on the opioid crisis.

Warren spoke at the Boston Health Care for Homeless program about her bill that would provide billions to fight the opioid crisis. Warren said $100 billion would be provided over the next 10 years to states and communities with the greatest need. The bill also calls for drug companies to sign statements saying they are not lying about how addictive their products.

All this comes as federal public health officials have stepped in to help Massachusetts health officials investigate a recent spike in HIV cases in Lawrence and Lowell. The cases are said to involve homeless people who inject drugs.

When asked about safe injection sites, Warren said she does support them.

“I believe in evidence-based treatment and when the data show that safe injection sites are a way to reduce the death rate and get more people into treatment, then I support it,” said Warren.

