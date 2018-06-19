BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is putting a hold on President Donald Trump’s pick to head the government’s consumer watchdog agency.

Warren said Tuesday she’s moving to block the nomination until she can learn more about Kathy Kraninger, tapped to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which Warren helped create.

Specifically, Warren said she wants to know whether Kraninger, currently an associate director at the Office of Management and Budget, had any role in the policy to separate children from their parents coming across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Warren said Kraninger’s job included overseeing Trump administration budget requests for the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice.

The Senate must confirm Kraninger’s nomination. She would replace acting director Mick Mulvaney.

Warren made the comments in a fundraising email to supporters.

