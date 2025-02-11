WASHINGTON (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren rallied outside the closed Consumer Financial Protection Bureau building Monday.

“I am here with you to fight for our Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,” Warren told gathered supporters.

The Trump administration ordered that agency to stop nearly all its work, at least for this week.

No reason was given.

“He and his co-president, Elon Musk. have tried to shut down the agency that has delivered $21 billion to hardworking families, $21 billion to people who got cheated,” Warren said.

Trump responded to Warren, claiming that she created the bureau to “go around and destroy people”.

