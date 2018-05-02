FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III are calling for President Donald Trump to intervene in keeping manufacturing jobs in Fall River.

They demanded that Philips Lighting keep more than 100 jobs in Fall River instead of moving them to Mexico in a co-signed letter to the company.

The message accuses the company of using the Trump tax cuts to reward shareholders instead of keeping manufacturing jobs in-state.

Philips recently announced it intends to shutter its Fall River factory at the end of the year in order to remain competitive with other companies and move the jobs to Monterrey, Mexico.

Instead of buying back their own stock and outsourcing jobs, companies like @PhilipsLight should be investing in the workers and communities that made them so successful in the first place. https://t.co/yiMVwjwCFY — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) May 1, 2018

