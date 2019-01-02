Sen. Warren reveals beer of choice after Instagram video goes viral

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to reporters at the Massachusetts Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, in Boston. Warren has taken the first major step toward launching a widely anticipated campaign for the presidency, hoping her reputation as a populist fighter can help her navigate a Democratic field that could include nearly two dozen candidates. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Michelob Ultra is apparently Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s favorite beer.

After announcing plans to explore a presidential bid in 2020 on Monday, Warren shared a live video on Instagram that showed her drinking the 95-calorie brew while cooking dinner.

The video quickly went viral.

When asked about it on Wednesday, Warren told reporters that Michelob Ultra was “the club soda of beers.”

Warren is one of what is expected to be a crowded field of Democratic contenders hoping to retake the White House from Republican President Donald Trump.

