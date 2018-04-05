Sen. Warren says she wants to know more about Trump’s border security plan

BEDFORD, Mass. (WHDH) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said she would like to know more about President Donald Trump’s plan to strengthen border security by sending troops there.

Warren spoke Thursday at Hanscom Air Force Base, along with Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. While said it is fairly common to send troops to the border, Warren said she needs more information about Trump’s plans.

“I’d like to see what the specifically targeted problem is that the president wishes to address and precisely how sending National Guard troops will address that problem,” said Warren. “As always, we need a coherent strategy, not just chaos.”

Warren and Wilson also spoke about the importance of increasing funding for research and development in the Air Force.

