Sen. Warren talks universal child care, government corruption at Plymouth, NH rally

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren made a stop in the granite state on her campaign.

The Massachusetts senator spoke at a rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire on Saturday, addressing issues including universal child care and early education.

“We need universal child care and early education, yes,” Warren told a crowd. “Universal, everybody, zero to five. Invest in our kids.”

Warren also spoke about her personal and political background and addressed climate change and government corruption.

