Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

In a tweet, Warren said she is vaccinated and boosted and was only experiencing mild symptoms.

She urged residents to get vaccines and booster shots if they haven’t done so.

I regularly test for COVID & while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case. Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated & boosted. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 19, 2021

