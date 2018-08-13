Sen. Warren under fire after controversial comment about criminal justice system

BOSTON (WHDH) - Senator Elizabeth Warren is under fire after she made a controversial comment about the criminal justice system.

Now, police chiefs around the state are frustrated over the remark.

Speaking recently at Dillard University in New Orleans, the senator delivered what she called, “the hard truth about our criminal justice system. It’s racist. I mean front to back.”

It drew a scathing response from Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson on the department’s Facebook page.

He wrote: “This statement is an insult to the hard-working men and women of the Yarmouth Police Department as well as other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies who are part of the criminal justice system … it is more bothersome that a short time ago Sen. Warren made some efforts to pay respects to Sgt. Sean Gannon and Sgt. Michael Chesna who lost their lives while protecting us. Sen. Warren’s recent statement tarnished us all and diminished the sincerity of her condolence efforts.”

After facing blistering criticism, Warren walked back her comments, sending 7News this updated statement: “I appreciate Chief Frederickson’s thoughtful comments. The men and women in law enforcement work in incredibly dangerous situations. We honor those in uniform who put their lives on the line every day and those who have been killed in the line of duty to keep the rest of us safe. I spoke about an entire system – not individuals – and will continue to work on reforms to make the criminal justice system fairer.”

