Senate committee subpoenas ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, right, President Donald Trump's former lawyer, arrives at federal court for his sentencing for dodging taxes, lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws in New York on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Senate committee has subpoenaed President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, a day after Cohen postponed his public testimony scheduled for February to a House committee.

Word of the subpoena from the Senate Intelligence Committee comes from one of Cohen’s lawyers, Lanny Davis. That committee generally has held its Russia-related hearings in private.

Cohen delayed his Feb. 7 appearance before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on the advice of his defense team because Cohen is still cooperating in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Davis also said Cohen has received threats against his family.

Cohen has pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about his role in a Trump business proposal in Russia considered during the 2016 campaign. He’s set to begin a three-year prison sentence next month.

