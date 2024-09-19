Senators on Thursday could vote to hold embattled Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre in contempt after he refused to comply with a subpoena to testify earlier this month.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders announced the vote last week. Senators on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions are now scheduled to convene at 10 a.m. Thursday and will have the option to adopt a pair of resolutions for civil contempt and criminal contempt, respectively.

“We were hopeful that Dr. de la Torre would comply with our bipartisan subpoena and appear before the committee, to testify to the harm Steward has caused to patients, health care workers, and the communities in which they live,” Sanders said in his announcement. “Unfortunately, he failed to appear.”

“Therefore, he has given us no choice but to move forward on Thursday to pursue both civil enforcement of the subpoena and criminal charges,” Sanders continued.

De la Torre has frequently drawn criticism from local, state, and federal officials as Steward has spiraled into bankruptcy in recent months.

In August, Steward followed through with plans to close two hospitals in Ayer and Dorchester after it said it could not find qualified buyers for the facilities.

On Sept. 4, the judge in Steward’s bankruptcy case approved the sale of the company’s remaining operational Massachusetts hospitals.

The Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee called de la Torre to testify on Thursday of last week and pressed on with their hearing after de la Torre’s attorneys said he would not attend.

Sen. Ed Markey and Sen. Elizabeth Warren slammed de la Torre after the hearing, with Markey telling de la Torre “You will be made accountable by the United States Senate.

A yes vote by the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee will advance de la Torre’s contempt resolutions to the full Senate for a vote.

If the Senate approves the civil contempt resolution, the resolution would prompt a civil lawsuit to require de la Torre’s compliance with his subpoena.

If the Senate approves the criminal contempt resolution, the Senate would refer the matter to the US Attorney for the District of Columbia to criminally prosecute de la Torre.

De la Torre’s attorneys have pushed back against senators in letters both before and after last week’s hearing, most recently describing the hearing as one “designed as a vehicle to violate Dr. de la Torre’ constitutional rights.”

“The U.S. Constitution affords Dr. de la Torre inalienable rights against being compelled by the government to provide sworn testimony that is specifically (yet baselessly) sought to frame Dr. de la Torre as a criminal scapegoat for the systemic failures in Massachusetts’ health care system,” attorney Alexander Merton wrote, according to the State House News Service.

Merton said de la Torre was invoking his fifth amendment rights and would not testify before the committee.

