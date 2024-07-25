BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions voted on Thursday to subpoena Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre amid an ongoing investigation into Steward’s recent bankruptcy.

The vote to subpoena de la Torre was nearly unanimous and follows previous invitations to testify from Massachusetts senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, according to Markey’s office.

“Under Dr. de la Torre’s leadership, health providers and hospital administrators watched emergency room lines grow, forced to face patients knowing that they did not have the resources nor staff needed to provide the world-class care that Steward and Dr. de la Torre promised,” Markey said in a statement.

“His consistent refusals to offer basic answers has compounded Steward’s actual bankruptcy with moral bankruptcy,” Markey later added.

Steward declared bankruptcy earlier this year amid financial turmoil that has sent shockwaves through the Massachusetts health care sector.

Fears of hospital closures and revelations about Steward’s financial decisions and maneuvers in recent years have also triggered outrage at the state, local, and federal level as officials call for accountability for Steward leaders.

De la Torre’s subpoena is the first subpoena issued by the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee since 1981, according to Markey’s office.

De la Torre’s testimony is scheduled for Sept. 12.

