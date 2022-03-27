MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Senate on Friday confirmed Superior Court Judge Nancy Waples, the first woman of color to serve on the Vermont Supreme Court.

Waples, of Hinesburg, will replace Justice Beth Robinson, who was appointed by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to a seat on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement that he was “thrilled” by the Senate confirmation of his appointment and looked forward to swearing her in in the coming days.

“Judge Waples is a distinguished public servant, an accomplished jurist and will bring an invaluable perspective to the bench,” he said.

Waples’ parents fled the communist revolution in China and because of ethnic quotas only her father could immigrate to the United States at first and the family was separated for four years, the governor’s office had said.

Waples worked as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office in New York City. In Vermont, she has served as an assistant U.S. attorney in the federal prosecutor’s office and worked in private firms before being appointed a superior court judge.

