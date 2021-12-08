BOSTON (WHDH) - The U.S. Senate has approved the nomination of Rachael Rollins to be the next U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

The vote was 51-50 along party lines with Vice President Kamala Harris coming in to break the tie.

“I’m deeply honored and humbled by the opportunity to serve my community, my Commonwealth and my country as the next United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts,” Rollins wrote in a statement.

Rollins’s nomination stalled in the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee when that panel deadlocked in September. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer moved to dislodge the nomination from committee last week, and the Senate voted 50-47 to advance the process forward.

Senator Elizabeth Warren said that despite the obstacles, she is happy with the result.

“D.A. Rollins has devoted her career to transforming the criminal justice system so that it actually reduces crime and provides equal justice for all,” said Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey in a joint statement. “In this new role, we have every confidence that she will continue her partnerships with law enforcement, community advocates, and other key members of the legal community to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all of the people of the Commonwealth, and we look forward to the renewed energy and innovative vision she will bring to the U.S. Attorney’s office.”

Rollins was nominated by President Biden back in July.

She has served as Suffolk County District Attorney since 2018. Gov. Charlie Baker will appoint someone to fill the remainder of her term.

“Every policy and initiative that I have put in place as Suffolk County District Attorney has been designed to improve the safety and wellbeing of the communities I serve, to improve the public’s trust in law enforcement and our courts and to improve the fairness and equity of the criminal legal system,” Rollin wrote.

She is the first Black woman to serve as a U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)