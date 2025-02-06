Senate Democrats vow to stay up all night to protest Trump’s nomination of Russ Vought as White House budget director.

Vought is a chief architect of Project 2025 and influential in the Musk team’s DOGE cuts slashing across the federal government.

All 47 Democrats say they will vote against Vought. But as the minority party in the Senate, that’s not enough to stop his confirmation. Instead, Senate Democrats are marching through the full 30 hours of debate before a final vote.

Vought is expected to be confirmed as director of the Office of Management and Budget in a Senate vote Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)