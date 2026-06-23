The Senate for the first time approved a war powers resolution Tuesday seeking to block U.S. military action against Iran, as lawmakers warily watch President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve a conflict that the administration launched on its own and now needs Congress to fund.

It was the 10th time the Senate has tried to stop the war, and the outcome, on a vote of 50-48, was a stunning turnaround from past efforts.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has told senators it needs roughly $80 billion, mostly to cover the cost of the U.S. war against Iran, adding to an already sizable military spending boost sought by President Donald Trump. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has been making the rounds on Capitol Hill ahead of a formal request. Meanwhile Iran’s president is in Pakistan to facilitate negotiations on ending the war, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio is in Abu Dhabi seeking to reassure Gulf allies.

Trump visited a Mack Truck facility in a battleground district in swing state Pennsylvania Tuesday, shifting attention to the U.S. economy in his first major public event beyond the capital since he signed an interim agreement to end the Iran war.

National Guard members and U.S. Park Police have been patrolling around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool as the Trump administration faces a self-imposed deadline to fix a botched renovation before the nation’s 250th anniversary celebration.

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Senate for first time approves a war powers resolution in a rebuke to Trump over Iran conflict

The Senate for the first time approved a war powers resolution Tuesday seeking to block U.S. military action against Iran, as lawmakers warily watch President Donald Trump’s efforts to resolve a conflict that the administration launched on its own and now needs Congress to fund.

It was the 10th time the Senate has tried to stop the war, and the outcome, on a vote of 50-48, was a stunning turnaround from past efforts. While the resolution is largely symbolic, and does not fully carry the force of law, it reflects the growing concerns from a number of Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate over both the war and the deal Trump struck with Iran to end it. The House approved the resolution earlier this month.

“Time after time, the vast majority of Senate Republicans sided with Trump and his war instead of the American people,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

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Trump touts the economy at Mack Truck facility in battleground Pennsylvania

The president kept attention on the economy in his opening remarks while visiting the facility in the Allentown suburbs on Tuesday.

Speaking in front of an audience of workers wearing reflective safety vests, the president said the U.S. is “the hottest country by a lot,” nodding to the success of Mack Trucks.

He’s visiting the state ahead of key midterm elections in the battleground state. Pointing to Rep. Ryan Mackenzie, Trump said “We gotta get you back in.”

Trump kept his early comments to the U.S., briefly mentioning the war in Iran.

Trump claims factory construction boom, but the spending numbers show a slowdown

The president claimed his tariffs are causing a boom in new factories opening in the U.S.

While the artificial intelligence is boosting U.S. manufacturing, there has not been the renaissance claimed by Trump.

Construction spending on manufacturing has fallen nearly 23% from an August 2024 peak, according to Census Bureau data.

While the average annual spending is still higher than the historical average, it has slowed during Trump’s second term instead of accelerating at the president has insisted.

The U.S. economy has shed 68,000 manufacturing jobs since the start of Trump’s second term, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

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