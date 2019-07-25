Senate Intelligence report finds ‘extensive’ Russian meddling in 2016 election

BOSTON (WHDH) - Lawmakers released a new report on Russian meddling into the 2016 election.

The report by the Senate Intelligence Committee says the Russian Government was behind ‘extensive’ election interference.

The report adds that states weren’t appropriately warned of the threat against their systems and warns that many still have outdated voting machines ahead of the 2020 general election.

