Senate minority leader from NH arrested on domestic violence charges

New Hampshire (WHDH) – A state senator from New Hampshire was arrested on several domestic violence charges, officials say.

Jeffrey R. Woodburn, 53, of Whitefield, N.H., faces two counts of domestic violence, two counts of simple assault, two counts of criminal mischief, and one count of criminal trespass, according to a press release issued Thursday by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.

Woodburn, a Whitefield democrat, currently serves as Senate minority leader.

Officials say Woodburn struck the female victim in the stomach, bit her several times, threw a cup at her face, and kicked in a locked door to her home with no right to do so. The incidents, according to the release, happened between August 2017 and June 2018.

Woodburn is scheduled to be arraigned in the 1st Circuit Court-District Division-Lancaster on Aug. 20.

The investigation is ongoing.

