Senate narrowly passes casino bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Senate has once again voted to allow casino gambling in the state, but the bill faces uncertain prospects in the House.

The Senate voted 13-11 Thursday for a bill that would allow two casinos to operate in the state to bring in an estimated $60 million in licensing fees and more than $100 million in taxes a year.

While similar bills have passed in the Senate before, the House has never voted to allow full-fledged casinos. The House did, however, recently pass a sports betting bill that is backed by Republican Gov. Chris Sununu.

Sen. Lou D’Allesandro, a Manchester Democrat and sponsor of the casino bill, says New Hampshire is seeing none of the benefits of gambling elsewhere in terms of revenue and jobs.

