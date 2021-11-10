Medical personnel would be authorized to transport and provide emergency treatment to K9 law enforcement partners, under legislation that unanimously cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

The Sen. Mark Montigny bill (S 2573), which Rep. Steven Xiarhos plans to push in the House, has been dubbed “Nero’s Law,” a reference to a K9 partner who was severely injured during an April 2018 incident in which New Bedford native and Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon was killed.

There were multiple empty ambulances on the site of the incident, but Nero, who survived his injuries, had to be rushed to the animal hospital in a police cruiser.

The emergency treatment authorized under the bill would include basic first aid, CPR, and administering life-saving interventions such as naloxone.

“K9 officers protect the men and women in law enforcement as well as the community at-large,” Montigny said in a statement. “These animals endure extreme danger from gun violence, narcotics, and even explosive materials. Allowing our emergency personnel to provide basic treatment and transport is a commonsense measure that honors their contributions across the Commonwealth.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.