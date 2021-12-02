(WHDH)–The Senate on Thursday will take up a vote to confirm Suffolk County Rachael Rollins as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

Rollins’ nomination has been stalled since the end of September, when a Senate judiciary committee vote ended in a tie.

Senator Elizabeth Warren voiced her support for Rollins ahead of Thursday’s vote.

“A dedicated public servant, Rollins has devoted her career to transforming the criminal justice system so that it actually reduces crime and provides equal justice for all,” said Warren.

If confirmed by the Senate, Rollins will become the first woman of color to serve as U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)