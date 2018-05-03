BOSTON (AP) — Members of the Massachusetts Senate plan a closed-door caucus to discuss a highly critical ethics report about former Senate President Stan Rosenberg, whose husband has been charged with sexual misconduct.

The meeting on Thursday will come prior to a formal session of the Senate and amid calls from top state officials and several lawmakers for the Democrat to resign.

The report prepared by investigators hired by the Senate Ethics Committee cited lapses of judgment and leadership, but did not accuse Rosenberg of violating Senate rules or being aware of any alleged criminal behavior by Hefner, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Attorney General Maura Healey are among those calling for Rosenberg’s resignation.

Rosenberg has not yet commented on the report.

