Senate unanimously approves voting reform extensions

A bill that would extend pandemic-inspired mail-in and early voting options through the end of June cleared the Senate Thursday on a 40-0 vote.

The House ten days ago passed its version of the bill (H 73), and branches now need to agree on final language before sending a final version to Gov. Charlie Baker.

After soliciting public comment on the bill over the weekend, the Senate amended it to include language that senators said would allow voters to request and receive accommodations if they have a disability that makes it difficult or impossible for them to access a paper mail-in ballot.

Provisions adopted last year to allow early voting by mail and in-person ahead of municipal elections, aimed at ensuring voters feel safe casting ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to lapse March 31, and Sen. Jason Lewis said more than 200 towns are holding their local elections between April 1 and the end of June.

“These voter options have been critical, as we know, during the pandemic to enable all voters to safely and conveniently exercise their right to vote, and we’ve seen the significant impact that they’ve had on increasing access to the ballot,” Lewis said, citing high voter turnout in the primary and general elections held last September and November, respectively.

The bill also gives cities and towns flexibility if they choose to reschedule municipal elections or caucuses.

