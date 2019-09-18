Senator charged with possession of child pornography, AG says

(CNN) — Pennsylvania State Sen. Michael Folmer is facing charges of possession of child pornography, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday in a news release.

Authorities found images of child pornography on the Republican senator’s phone after executing a search warrant Tuesday inside his Lebanon, Pennsylvania, home, the release said.

CNN has reached out to Folmer’s office for comment.

An investigation was launched after a tip reported that Tumblr had discovered a user who uploaded an image of child pornography using the application, the release said. Further investigation led to Folmer’s home, it said.

“This defendant serves as a state Senator and was entrusted to honor and represent his community in the Pennsylvania Capitol,” Shapiro said in a statement.

Folmer was charged Tuesday with sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility.

“I will continue to say it — no one is above the law, no matter what position of power they hold,” Shapiro said. “I will continue to work to protect children and hold those who abuse them accountable.”

In a joint statement Tuesday, Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati and Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman said Folmer would be immediately removed as Chair of the Senate State Government Committee.

“We are shocked to learn tonight of the allegations made against Senator Folmer,” the statement read. “We will fully cooperate with law enforcement regarding this deeply disturbing matter.”

