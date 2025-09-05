BOSTON (WHDH) - U.S. Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts says its time for Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to go.

It comes one day after a contentious hearing on Capitol Hill where Kennedy testified he didn’t know if vaccines helped prevent COVID deaths.

“I don’t know how many people died,” Kennedy said.

“You’re the Secretary of Health and Human Services, you don’t have any idea how many Americans died from COVID?” Senator Elizabeth Warren asked.

“I don’t think anyone knows because there was so much data chaos,” Kennedy said.

Markey says with Kennedy at the helm, Americans could get sick or die without access to vaccines, pointing to the February 2020 Biogen conference at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston, a COVID super spreader.

Scientists say they traced the virus from the Biogen event to Michigan, Virginia, North Carolina, and Texas, and internationally to Australia, Sweden, and Slovakia.

“The COVID virus actually had its first big incident right here in Boston at the Biogen conference,” Markey said. “Those people all got back on planes and flew across the country and flew across the world. That’s what’s gonna happen.”

Markey says under Trump administration policies, depending on what state you live in, you may or may not be able to get vaccinated.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the former CDC Director during the Biden administration, says this is dangerous.

“We have so many people who live on the boarders between states so how are we gonna have this patchwork – allow you to get care in one state but get vaccines or not in another state?” Dr. Walensky said.

Walensky is sounding the alarm that vaccine availability may soon be a thing of the past.

“Unless action is taken, and fast, you may be lured into thinking that our vaccines are here, but vaccinations themselves may no longer be within reach,” Dr. Walensky said.

