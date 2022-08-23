Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey is back in the U.S. after a trip to Taiwan.

Markey led a congressional delegation last week to meet with Taiwan’s president and foreign minister. Markey said the delegation wanted to reaffirm the United States’ support for the self-governing island. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, said it sees the visit as a provocation and plans to take “counter-measures” in response to the trip.

“Our policies in the Indo Pacific must focus on engagement with each individual country on its own merits, not simply through the lens of China,” said Markey.

This trip came less than two weeks after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China responded to that visit by conducting military drills in the area and issuing sanctions against Pelosi.

