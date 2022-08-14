WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A congressional delegation led Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey (D) is in Taiwan less than two weeks after a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

The five member delegation traveled to discuss international and U.S.-Taiwan relations, as well as security in the region, with several Taiwanese officials, including President Tsai Ing-wen.

The delegation met with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier in their visit to the region.

Pelosi’s historic trip in early August drew criticism from the Chinese government who claim Taiwan as a territory and object to independent contact with foreign governments, despite the island being self-ruled by an independent government. The August 2 trip resulted in increased Chinese military activity in the region.

