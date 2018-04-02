Send-off held as Fall River native’s casket heads to Arlington National Cemetery

BOSTON (WHDH) — A special send-off was held at Logan Airport Monday for a Korean War veteran and Fall River native who died last fall.

Gov. Charlie Baker and members of the military joined Cpt. Thomas Hudner, Jr.’s family at Logan Airport for the send-off. Hudner’s casket was brought to Virginia, where he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.

Hudner was a naval aviator who is credited with intentionally crashing his plane to save his wingman’s life. His wingman was the Navy’s first black aviator. Hudner received the Medal of Honor for his actions.

Hudner was 93 years old when he died in Concord last November.

