Senior living community evacuated after plow hits gas meter in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A plow truck driver struck a gas meter in Needham Monday morning, prompting emergency crews to evacuate the Wingate Senior Living Community, officials said.

Crews responding to the residences at 235 Gould St. around 10 a.m. found a gas a line that was leaking.

Ambulances were called to the scene and residents were evacuated as a precaution.

The leak has since been capped and gas levels are said to have returned to normal.

No injuries were reported.

