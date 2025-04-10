MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of seniors in Marshfield are proving you’re never too old to “hit the ice.”

Employees of the Village at Proprietors Green, a senior living center, built a mini rink for their residents to enjoy some hockey.

Those living at the facility can sit in their chairs and play or cheer along on the sideline.

“It is good exercise,” said 83-year-old former physical education teacher Toots Couture. “It helps to pass the time of day because the days get very long here.”

Couture used her teaching skills to help encourage residents to get in on the action.

“You have to keep urging them and urging them,” said Couture. “When they see you are having a good time, it makes them think, ‘Well, maybe I will give it a try.’ And they end up wanting to be part of it which is amazing.”

At times, the games can get so competitive that some players have to spend some time in the penalty box for breaking rules, such as high sticking, and getting out of their seats.

“A couple of gentlemen, in their efforts to make a play, took a tumble. But, we got them back in their chair and they were at it again,” said Couture.

Residents say the hockey games have been a hit!

“It seems to appeal to the men here as well as the women, which is a good thing because I find that most of the activities are very well attended by women, but not so much with the men.”

Many participants also show out in their Bruins gear to play or enjoy from afar.

They say they hope to get out to a game soon.

“I’ve watched lots of hockey,” said Couture. “I haven’t been to a Bruins game in ages, but I certainly wouldn’t mind that!”

