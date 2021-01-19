Seniors celebrate COVID-19 vaccines with disco party

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Seniors at The Arbors assisted living facility in Taunton got groovy as they received their COVID-19 vaccinations.

Staff said they threw a disco party to make the occasion special for their residents.

“Today is a celebration of a sense of relief for the community, the building — they live here, they’re the greatest generation, we’re so proud to take care of them and we want to keep taking care of them for a long, long time so we just wanted to make it an extra-special day,” said executive director Nellie Vieira.

