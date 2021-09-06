BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a 16-year-old who was fatally shot at a party in Brockton on Saturday morning.

Officers and troopers responding to reports of a shooting at a Sprague Street home just after 1:30 a.m. found Liedson Monteiro-Terry, of Brockton, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

Monteiro-Terry was pronounced dead at the scene, the DA’s office said.

His former football coach, Joel McKernan, says he is heartbroken over Monteiro-Terry’s passing.

“Just to lose your life at 16 in a senseless act of violence is just tragic,” he said.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

