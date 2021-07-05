FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A sensory surf shop is helping to make a Fall River girl’s dream come true.

After being born premature at 26 weeks and weighing less than 2 pounds, 12-year-old Kendra Robertson spent six months in the NICU, but she’s now on her way to becoming a surf instructor.

“We were told in Boston that she may never walk, said Jeannie Robertson, Kendra’s mother. “We didn’t think she was going to survive. When she was born, she looked like a fetus. They didn’t think she was going to beat the odds.”

Christopher Antao is the owner of Gnome Surf — the first sensory surf shop in the world. He has been helping Kendra learn the sport.

Antao also runs a non-profit surf therapy organization, where in the past five years he’s taught 2,000 kids how to surf.

“I’m dedicated to my athletes. I want them to feel that there’s a special place to call home,” Antao said.

Antao says he’s proud to see students like Kendra moving toward her goals.

“That first wave they take in…When they turn around and look at me and the smile is from ear-to-ear…That’s it. That’s the feeling,” Antao explained.

