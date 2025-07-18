BOSTON (WHDH) - The sentencing for former Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has been pushed back until September.

Fernandes Anderson was set to be sentenced on federal public corruption charges at the end of the month.

Newly filed federal court documents cite information provided to the probation office ahead of that sentencing that the office needs time to review.

Fernandes Anderson was also granted permission to travel to Rhode Island to help her son take care of her new grandchild.

The former city councilor admitted to being part of a kickback scheme while in office. A family member she hired gave her $7,000 in cash in a city hall bathroom.

Fernandes Anderson left the city council earlier this month.

