MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A sentencing hearing got underway Thursday afternoon for the man convicted in the murder of his five-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery, 34, appeared in court in Manchester, New Hampshire roughly three months after a jury found him guilty in the case.

Before his sentencing, several people were expected to deliver victim impact statements.

Harmony was reported missing in 2021. In court, prosecutors said they believed she died nearly two years earlier, in December 2019, after Adam beat her while in his car following a bathroom accident.

Montgomery was charged with second-degree murder second-degree assault, witness tampering, falsifying physical evidence and abuse of a corpse. A jury found him guilty in February of this year.

Montgomery’s estranged wife, Kayla Montgomery testified in his trial, saying Harmony’s body was hidden before Adam eventually disposed of it.

Kayla was Harmony’s stepmother. She pleaded guilty to a perjury charge in connection with the investigation into Harmony’s murder and testified against Adam as part of her plea deal. Harmony’s biological mother, Crystal Sorey, also testified in Adam’s murder trial.

Though Adam’s attorneys said he did not kill Harmony, his attorneys at one point acknowledged their client’s guilt on charges that he “purposely and unlawfully removed, concealed or destroyed” Harmony’s corpse and falsified physical evidence.

Harmony’s body has never been found.

Sorey was seen arriving at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester near 12:45 p.m. Thursday. She stopped to speak with Manchester Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg before entering the building.

Manchester NH Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg sharing a moment with the biological mother of Harmony Montgomery ahead of today’s sentencing of Harmony’s father Adam Montgomery…the convicted killer facing 56 years to life #7News pic.twitter.com/WQwV1LK6Yu — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 9, 2024

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, prosecutors asked that Montgomery receive a sentence of 56 years to life in prison for his crimes, according to court documents.

Speaking in court, the prosecution said it would amend its recommendation to the minimum of 35 years to life if Adam told authorities where he hid Harmony’s body and if authorities were able to recover the body within the next seven days.

After silence, the prosecutor told the judge “that is yet another reason why the minimum should not apply.”

Soon taking the microphone, Sorey recalled Harmony, saying she loved her brother and loved Adam’s sons.

“Did she cry for me?” Sorey asked. “Did she scream? Did she beg you to stop? I’ll never know.”

“You may have taken her physically from me, but she is always, always with me,” Sorey said.

She vowed to keep looking for Harmony, saying “with or without you, we will find my daughter.”

Adam’s defense, after victim impact statements, said Adam maintains his innocence. Adam’s defense called the prosecution’s offer to reduce its recommendation in exchange for information “a stunt” and said the judge should not make an “adverse inference of lack of remorse” based on his silence.

“Adam Montgomery did not kill his daughter,” Adam’s attorney said. “But when he discovered his daughter’s death, he broke and he did inexplicable things. Even he can’t explain his actions. But eventually, he pulled it together and he was able to say goodbye to his daughter.”

