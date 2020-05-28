BOSTON (WHDH) - A sentencing date has been scheduled for “Full House” star Lori Loughlin and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, in the college admissions scam.

The pair are set to be sentenced on Aug. 21, after pleading guilty last Friday to paying half a million dollars to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California.

Under their proposed deals, Loughlin, 55, hopes to spend two months in prison and Giannulli, 56, is seeking to serve five months.

A judge has not decided whether he’ll accept these deals.

