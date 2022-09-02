BOSTON (WHDH) - Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin reminded voters that Friday, Sept. 2 is the final day to cast early votes ahead of the Primary election Tuesday.

Already, the state is reporting a strong turnout ahead of the Primary election, and project that over a million ballots will be cast. Galvin urged voters not to mail in their mail ballots if they have not already done so.

“We strongly recommend that anyone who has not yet voted yet to take it to a drop box, they can take it to their local election office, or they can take it to an early, in-person voting site,” he said.

Ballots must be received by 8 p.m. Tuesday to count.

