September Community Calendar

Cosmic Origins

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: 26 Oxford Street, Cambridge, MA

For More Information: https://hmnh.harvard.edu/cosmic-origins

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong stepped down from the Apollo 11 lunar lander and impressed the Moon’s dusty surface with the first human bootprint.

This singular moment—when humanity set foot on a world outside Planet Earth—inspired a vibrant new age of scientific and technological research that has vastly improved the understanding of our planet, solar system, and wider universe.

On July 20, 2019, the Harvard Museum of Natural History will mark the 50th anniversary of the first manned mission to the Moon with the unveiling of Cosmic Origins.

Visitors to this new small exhibit—located within their Earth & Planetary Sciences exhibition—will investigate the origins of and processes shaping planetary bodies and stars by using touchable specimens, colorful visuals, and interactive media.

Body Worlds: The Anatomical Exhibition of Real Human Bodies

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Sunday, December 1, 2019

Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Location: Science Park, Cambridge, MA

For More Information: https://bodyworlds.com/exhibition/cycle-of-life-2/

BODY WORLDS, the most visited traveling exhibition in the world, comes to the Museum of Science with a new chapter, Gunther von Hagens’ BODY WORLDS & The Cycle of Life.

Don’t miss this truly unique opportunity to look within yourself and gain a whole new perspective on what it means to be alive.

More than one hundred preserved human specimens reveal the wonders of human development and demonstrate how poor health, good health, and lifestyle choices can shape your body.

Whole-body plastinates, created from people who have donated their bodies for Plastination, the advanced scientific technique invented by pioneering anatomist Dr. Gunther von Hagens, with the express purpose of educating future generations about health, teach us the story of our lives like no textbook can.

Experience this life-changing exhibition, designed by BODY WORLDS’ creative and conceptual designer, Dr. Angelina Whalley, and look inside to find out what makes us human.

SoWa Open Market

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: 460 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.sowaboston.com/sowa-open-market/?gclid=EAIaIQobChMIqP_QkszV4gIVkshkCh2G3wPIEAAYASAAEgJPRfD_BwE

Now in its 16th season, the award-winning SoWa Open Market is Boston’s largest celebration of local art, food and music. Every Sunday, shop from over 175 makers and kick back with a drink at their Beer + Wine Garden, curated by Craft Collective and Josh Cellars.

You can find them in the SoWa Art + Design District, amidst a vibrant landscape of art studios, galleries, boutiques, and vintage shops. Meet the makers, explore the neighborhood, and shop local this weekend.

Frog Pond & Spray Fountain

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Time: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Boston Common, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://bostonfrogpond.com/

The City of Boston welcomes the children of Boston back to cool down in the summer heat on Boston Common as the Frog Pond reopens for summer activities.

A year-round recreational facility, the Frog Pond offers a spray pool and supervised wading for youngsters in the summer. Just over the hill on the other side of the common kids of all ages can catch a Carousel Ride on the Boston Common Carousel.

The Frog Pond spray pool and wading program is open daily from 11:00am to 6:00pm until Labor Day. The facility is managed by the Boston Common Frog Pond Foundation and staffed by youth workers from the Boston Youth Fund.

Coolidge Corner Kids Shows

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: 10:30 AM

Location: 290 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA

For More Information: http://www.coolidge.org/programs/kids-shows

All shows start at 10:30 am. All presentations take place in 217-seat second floor theatre unless otherwise indicated; stroller parking is available in the downstairs lobby and the theater is fully accessible. Booster seats are also available for the tiny ones.

Mother Goose on the Loose

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Friday, December 20, 2019

Time: 10:30 AM – 11:15 AM

Location: 2 Boylston Street, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://mgol.net/

An interactive story time that uses rhymes, songs, puppets, musical instruments and more to stimulate the learning process of babies and toddlers. Followed by free play.

Stories, Stories, Stories at BPL Codman Square Branch

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Friday, December 20, 2019

Time: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: 690 Washington Street, Dorchester, MA

For More Information: https://dorchester.macaronikid.com/events/5c1c5e6213302270816b32fd/stories-stories-stories-codman-sq

Join them for pre-school storytime. There will be picture books, songs, and a craft. For kids ages 2-5.

This event takes place at the BPL Codman Square Branch.

STEAM Crafternoon Playgroup at BPL West End

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Friday, December 20, 2019

Time: 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM

Location: 151 Cambridge Street, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.downtownboston.org/explore-downtown-boston/downtown-boston-events-calendar/steam-crafternoon-playgroup/

Each STEAM Crafternoon, children have access to an abundance of art supplies, simple science manipulatives, and toys galore! Drop by the library to try out materials and meet friends. Ideal for children of all ages. Groups and individuals welcome. This event takes place every Thursday afternoon at the West End Branch of the Boston Public Library.

Wrestling with Angels: Icons from the Prosopon School of Iconography and Iconology

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Sunday, October 27, 2019

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: 203 Union Street, Clinton, MA

For More Information: https://www.museumofrussianicons.org/event/exhibition-opening/

Join them to celebrate the opening of this extraordinary exhibition of contemporary icons by the Prosopon School of Iconography and Iconology. Light refreshments and wine will be served.

SoWa First Fridays

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Location: 450 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.sowaboston.com/sowa-first-fridays/

On the first Friday of every month, 200+ artists, galleries, shops and showrooms of the SoWa Art + Design District open their doors to the public for an evening of art, culture, and inspiration. Meet the artists in their element, view the latest gallery exhibitions, shop small, and dine at one of SoWa’s world-class restaurants.

Free Outdoor Workouts

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Thursday, September 26, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Parcel 19, Pearl Street and Oliver Street, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://patch.com/massachusetts/southend/calendar/event/20190718/578291/the-phoenix-boston-leads-free-outdoor-workouts-this-summer

The Phoenix, an innovative and free sober active community, will host workouts each Thursday beginning July 11th in partnership with the Rose Kennedy Greenway Summer Fitness Series.

The free workouts will range from boot camps to HIIT, all taking place outdoors, weather permitting, with The Phoenix instructors adapting each class for every fitness level.

Providence Pizza and Parsha

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Monday, November 18, 2019

Time: 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Location: Congregation Beth Shalom, 275 Camp Street, Providence, MA

For More Information: https://www.yachad.org/newengland/events/series/2295/providence-pizza-and-parsha

Join them for an inspiring discussion of the Parsha along with delicious freshly made pizza. This event is free, and open to ages 16 and older. Gluten free and dairy free pizza will also be available.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s Movie Nights

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Friday, September 6, 2019

Time: 7:45 PM

Location: Various

For More Information: https://www.boston.gov/events?page=11

Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s Movie Nights, part of the Boston Parks and Recreation Department’s ParkARTS program, will give residents and visitors the opportunity to enjoy popular films under the night skies in city parks in August and September.

Free popcorn will be provided by AMC Loews Theatres. Come join them for movies under the stars in Boston parks.

The Anchor at Shipyard Park

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 1 Shipyard Park, Charlestown, MA

For More Information: https://blog.visitnewengland.com/2019/04/17/new-outdoor-gathering-space-the-anchor-to-open-may-1-at-shipyard-park-in-charlestown-ma/

The Anchor at Shipyard Park in historic Charlestown Navy Yard is the Boston area’s newest community gathering space for all ages.

With unparalleled panoramic views of Boston Harbor and the downtown skyline, this two-story public outdoor venue features an open-air wine and beer garden, multi-level fountain, waterfront mezzanine, lush grass lawns, swing chairs and cozy lounge seating nestled in a historic Navy Yard structure.

Wicked Big BUGS! At Franklin Park Zoo

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Monday, September 2, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 1 Franklin Park Road, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.zoonewengland.org/wickedbigbugs

Visitors to Wicked BIG Bugs will encounter an array of fascinating giant animatronic insects all nestled within the trees, bushes and undergrowth for a truly realistic, albeit larger-than-life, experience.

Butterfly Hollow at Franklin Park Zoo

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Monday, September 2, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: One Franklin Park Road, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.zoonewengland.org/franklin-park-zoo/exhibits/butterfly-hollow-seasonal/

At Butterfly Hollow, guests have the opportunity to stroll through this tranquil environment filled with butterflies.

This tented, outdoor exhibit also features several garden beds, a pond, soothing surround-sound music, and new fairy houses to discover throughout the space.

Masters of Flight: Birds of Prey

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Monday, September 2, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 149 Pond Street, Stoneham, MA

For More Information: https://sampan.org/2019/05/birds-of-prey-take-flight-at-stone-zoo-during-masters-of-flight-from-may-4-sept-2/

Visitors who attend the Stone Zoo will watch in awe when the wildly popular seasonal bird show returns on June 1.

Masters of Flight: Birds of Prey features bird species from around the world in an engaging, memorable and educational experience for visitors of all ages.

These birds will fly in from overhead and demonstrate natural behaviors including unique survival techniques and food foraging, as well as specialized physical adaptations.

You don’t want to miss the opportunity to watch these acrobats of the sky!

Arlington Astronomy Nights at Robbins Park

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Saturday, September 7, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 61 Eastern Avenue, Arlington, MA

For More Information: https://www.arlingtonastronomy.org/

This summer there will be a series of Astronomy Nights at Robbins Farm Park. Each night they’ll have at least one telescope out to view objects in the night sky. There’ll be plenty to see — the sky is the limit!

MFA Sunset Cinema Series: Summer Movies

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Thursday, September 12, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 465 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.mfa.org/programs/series/sunset-cinema

With the return of summer comes the next wave of Sunset Cinema! Their free outdoor film series features a diverse lineup of recent hits, perfect for viewing under the stars.

Aussie Aviary at Franklin Park Zoo

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Monday, September 30, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 1 Franklin Park Road, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.zoonewengland.org/franklin-park-zoo/exhibits/aussie-aviary-(seasonal)

You won’t believe your eyes in the Aussie Aviary, where hundreds of brightly colored budgerigars, affectionately called budgies, flit and flutter through this free-flight, warm-weather exhibit.

In the Aussie Aviary feeding the animals is encouraged! Guests can purchase seed sticks and feed the budgies, a variety of small slender parrots with long tapering tails.

If you’re lucky the birds will land on your seed stick and let you keep them company while they enjoy a little nibble.

Summer Winds

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019– Monday, September 30, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 21 Barkers Lane, New Bedford, MA

For More Information: https://datma.org/summerwinds/

To mark the launch of The Massachusetts Design Art and Technology Institute (DATMA), the non-collecting museum and its partners will kick off a city-wide, collaborative venture called “Summer Winds” from July 1 to September 30, 2019.

Open and free to the public, DATMA has commissioned the centerpiece of “Summer Winds,” a large-scale, site specific architectural art installation called “Silver Current” created by internationally celebrated and Los Angeles, CA based artist Patrick Shearn and his Poetic Kinetics team.

“Silver Current” will feature an 8,000-square foot kinetic net sculpture, in Shearn’s signature style, installed over Custom House Square in New Bedford, MA throughout the “Summer Winds” season.

DATMA has chosen the theme of wind to highlight a natural element of the Southcoast geography that has inspired and brought prosperity to many in the past and will do so again.

MFA Community Arts Initiative: Mindful Mandalas

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Sunday, October 13, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 465 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.mfa.org/exhibitions/community-arts-initiative-mindful-mandalas

Mindful Mandalas, showcasing the culmination of seven months of work by approximately 100 young artists from the Museum’s ten Community Arts Initiative (CAI) partners in the Boston area.

Students collaborated with Boston-based, Nepali artist and educator Sneha Shrestha to create a wall mural inspired by mandalas, or graphic symbols used to aid in meditation.

Garden in the Woods

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 180 Hemenway Road, Framingham, MA

For More Information: http://massbotanicgardens.org/new-england-wild-flower-society-garden-in-the-woods/

This ever-changing living museum – New England’s premier wildflower garden – has more than 1600 kinds of plants, with many rare and endangered native specimens throughout the gardens, as well as the unique New England Garden of Rare and Endangered Plants.

Lawn Days at the Larz Anderson Auto Museum

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Sunday, October 20, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 15 Newton Street, Brookline, MA

For More Information: https://larzanderson.org/lawnevents/

Lawn Events have been hosted at the Museum for over 85 years. From Alfa Romeos to Volkswagens, please join them for the beloved Lawn Event Season.

Friday Night Stargazing: Museum Of Science

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Friday, October 25, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: Science Park, Cambridge, MA

For More Information: https://www.mos.org/drop-in-activities/astronomy-after-hours

Tucked away on the roof of the Museum’s parking garage, the Gilliland Observatory is a wonderful resource for our starry-eyed public.

Join them on the roof every Friday night from mid-April thru mid-October for a stellar presentation equipped with a computer-controlled, Celestron CGE 1100 Schmidt Cassegrain telescope and staffed by knowledgeable Museum employees.

On clear nights, visit the Gilliland Observatory on the roof of the Museum’s parking garage, where you can view stars, planets, the Moon, and other astronomical phenomena.

During inclement weather or less ideal stargazing conditions, join them indoors to discuss astronomy and perform hands-on activities near the entrance to the parking garage on Level 2. Look for the clear glass doors and their friendly Observatory staff members.

King’s Chapel Art & Architecture tours

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 58 Tremont Street, Boston, MA

For More Information: http://www.kings-chapel.org/guided-tours.html

Explore the sanctuary from new perspectives, focusing on themes of continuity and change throughout King’s Chapel’s 332 year history! On this tour, guests explore both floors of the sanctuary to experience the stories the building itself can tell us about the church’s history. From what they know about the first wooden chapel to why the church is no longer painted pink like it was 200 years ago, there is so much to learn about the architecture and material culture that construct how people experience the space today.

Birds of the World Gallery

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Thursday, November 21, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 26 Oxford Street, Cambridge, MA

For More Information: https://hmnh.harvard.edu/birds-world-gallery

In celebration of these beaked and feathered marvels, the Harvard Museum of Natural History has opened the new Birds of the World gallery. This exhibition is the culmination of months of cleaning and restoring mounted bird specimens from the ornithology collection of the Museum of Comparative Zoology, completely refurbishing antique cases, and redesigning the exhibit displays.

All Hands on Deck: A Sailor’s Life in 1812

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Monday, November 25, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: Navy Yards, Charlestown, MA

For More Information: https://ussconstitutionmuseum.org/exhibits/all-hands-on-deck/

All Hands on Deck: A Sailor’s Life in 1812′ is a hands-on, minds-on exhibition where families can step into the shoes of a sailor by furling a sail, firing a canon, scrubbing a deck, and snoozing in a hammock. Sailors from the past, represented in full-scale photographic cut outs, convey the emotional highs and lows of life at sea through first person narrative. The exhibition is designed to encourage families to make personal connections and to promote conversation among family members about what each might have felt or done if he or she was a Constitution sailor in 1812.

Forbes House Museum Tours

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Sunday, December 1, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 215 Adams Street, Milton, MA

For More Information: http://www.forbeshousemuseum.org/visit/

Tours cover the 1870’s kitchen and the first and second floors of the house, and they last about 1 hour. With its interior restored to a circa 19th-century appearance, the house and the rooms are furnished with original objects owned and used by four generations of Forbes Family members dating back to the 1830’s.

Public Telescope Stargazing Nights at New England Sci-Tech

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 16 Tech Circle, Natick, MA

For More Information: https://www.nescitech.org/public-telescope-nights/

The public is invited to join the New England Sci-Tech community for an evening of astronomy at 16 Tech Circle, Natick.

Public Telescope Hours – Tuesday and Friday evenings 8:00–9:00 pm in the spring, summer, and fall, weather permitting. See website for occasional variations for astronomical events or special children’s programs.

Depending on conditions and season, they will point their larger telescopes toward a variety of planets, the Moon, and stars.

Visitors also can borrow smaller “Starblast” telescopes to hunt sky objects on your own.

Ecotarium Budding Scientists Program

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 22 Harrington Way, Worcester, MA

For More Information: https://www.ecotarium.org/events-activities/kids-programs

Curious little explorers (ages 4-6 years) conduct simple, safe, science and nature experiments in the EcoTarium’s Budding Scientists program. Held on the first Thursday of every month, you and your child will learn basic scientific principles while having fun with hands-on activities.

Guided History Tours on the Esplanade

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 376 Boylston Street #503, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://esplanade.org/guidedtours/

There are countless stories behind Boston’s most iconic park and they want to share them with you! The Esplanade Association’s free guided history tours will walk participants through the fascinating history of the Esplanade. The guided tours last about an hour-and-a-half and cover about a mile of the Esplanade and over 150 years of history!

Drop-in Art Making at PEM

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Sunday, December 29, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: East India Square, Salem, MA

For More Information: https://www.pem.org/

Saturdays and Sundays from 1-3pm (and select Monday holidays), come to the Art & Nature Center galleries to investigate and create art inspired by the natural world. Each month they explore a different scientific phenomenon and art-making process.

Sea Squirts – Ocean Babies: Programs for Children 2-4 yrs.

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: Central Wharf, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.neaq.org/learn/for-families-teens/programs-by-age/sea-squirts/

Sea Squirts classes introduce your child to the wonders of the aquatic world while focusing on their developing motor and language skills and encouraging the development of early science skills such as observation and exploration. Classes run for one hour and include free play, circle time with songs, stories and activities, art projects and a visit to the Aquarium exhibits.

Daily Tours & Talks at Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 25 Evans Way, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.gardnermuseum.org/

Join their lively public tours and talks, which are a great way to enhance your Gardner experience. Whether you’re a first-time visitor who wants an introduction to the Museum or a returning visitor who is looking for a deeper understanding of the collection, one of their lively talks or tours will fill the bill.

Mapparium Tours

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 200 Massachusetts Avenue, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.marybakereddylibrary.org/project/mapparium/

The Mapparium’s three-dimensional perspective of the world of 1935 is enhanced by A World of Ideas, an original presentation that features a rich orchestration of words, music, and LED lights to illustrate how ideas have traversed time and geography and changed the world.

Behind the Scenes Tours at New England Aquarium

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: Central Wharf, Boston, MA

For More Information: https://www.neaq.org/exhibits/animal-encounters/behind-scenes-tour/

Learn exactly what it takes to run the New England Aquarium day to day. From making sure the animals are healthy to inspecting the tanks and introducing new animals into the exhibits, Aquarium biologists work hard every day to make sure the Aquarium runs smoothly. (After all, the animals still need to eat on weekends and holidays!)

Now it’s your chance to get a peek at the life behind the glass. Join an educator for a personalized behind-the-scenes tour of one of our many galleries. You will learn what the animals eat, how their tanks are maintained, how sick animals are nursed back to health, and other insider tidbits.

Arnold Arboretum Tours & Discovery Packs

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Time: Varies

Location: 125 Arborway, Jamaica Plain, MA

For More Information: https://www.arboretum.harvard.edu/

Families can take the self-guided tour with a plant treasure map in celebration of Ernest Henry Wilson’s first Arnold Arboretum expedition to Asia.

Nautical Overnights at Battleship Cove

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Friday, January 31, 2020

Time: Varies

Location: 5 Water Street, Fall River, MA

For More Information: https://battleshipcove.org/nautical-nights/

If your family is seeking a different kind of experience to enjoy together, the Nautical Nights Program is just what you’re looking for!

GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes

Event Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019 – Sunday, February 2, 2020

Time: Varies

Location: 222 Harrington Way, Worcester, MA

For More Information: https://ecotarium.org/exhibit/gear-up-the-science-of-bikes/

The EcoTarium museum of science and nature will present GEAR UP: The Science of Bikes, organized by Carnegie Science Center (Pittsburgh).

From schoolyards and mountain trails to bustling city streets, you encounter bicycles nearly every day. Since its inception in the late 19th century, the bicycle has affected how people live, work, and play. Its popularity has only grown over time, and it is as relevant today as it was 100 years ago.

Visitors learn how bikes work; what the history/evolution of the bike is; the science and technology behind the machine; and how bikes have impacted our culture. Like the bicycle itself, the exhibit has been designed to appeal to people of all ages and with diverse interests, from STEM to design to history to art.