Serena Williams fined total of $17K at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has been fined a total of $17,000 for three code violations during the U.S. Open final.

The tournament referee’s office docked Williams $10,000 for “verbal abuse” of chair umpire Carlos Ramos, $4,000 for being warned for coaching, and $3,000 for breaking her racket.

The money comes out of her prize money of $1.85 million as the runner-up. Williams lost to Naomi Osaka in Saturday’s final.

