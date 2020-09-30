Serena Williams withdraws from French Open with Achilles injury

Serena Williams of the US reacts as she plays against Kristie Ahn of the US during their women's singles first round tennis match at the Philippe Chatrier court on Day 2 of The Roland Garros 2020 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on September 28, 2020. (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP) (Photo by MARTIN BUREAU/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Serena Williams has pulled out of the French Open with an Achilles injury ahead of her scheduled second-round match against Tsvetana Pironkova.

Williams, 39, was bidding to win a record-equaling 24th grand slam title at Roland Garros having reached the semifinals of the US Open earlier this month.

She said the injury that was sustained in New York hadn’t recovered sufficiently for her to compete in Paris.

“I was able to get it somewhat better but just looking long-term at this tournament — ‘will I be able to get through enough matches?’ — and so for me I don’t think I could and struggling to walk so that’s kind of a telltale sign that I should try to recover,” she told reporters Wednesday.

Williams had won her opening match at Roland Garros against Kristie Ahn 7-6 6-0.

READ: ‘Wouldn’t give to a dog to chew’: Tennis players complain about new French Open balls

Walking with a limp

Her withdrawal from the tournament means Pironkova, who lost to Williams in the US Open quarterfinals, will go straight through to the third round.

“Definitely in the second set (of the first-round match) I felt like I needed to walk with a limp and that was no good,” said Williams, who has won three titles in Paris.

“I had to focus on walking straight so I wasn’t limping. I tried — I always give 100% and everyone knows that — maybe even more than 100% if that’s possible.

“I take solace in that. I think Achilles is a real injury that you don’t want to play with because that is not good if it gets worse. I think it’s one of the worst.”

READ: Williams defeats Ahn in French Open first round

The French Open was originally scheduled to start in May but moved to a September start date amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams’ withdrawal means her next opportunity to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 majors will be the Australian Open, due to begin in January.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.