(WHDH) — A man trapped in his snow-covered car for 10 hours without heat was rescued by a New York State Police sergeant on a mission to find him.

Sgt. Jason Cawley responding to 911 calls for a driver who went off the road and needed assistance drove along State Route 17C in Owego in search of the driver but did not find him.

While patrolling, he saw what appeared to be a row of mailboxes and waded through the snow to check the addresses.

While digging, he hit the windshield of the car and found the man who had been making the 911 calls.

The driver had been stranded for more than 10 hours with no heat.

He was removed the the vehicle and taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of hypothermia and frostbite.

The man told troopers that he had been plowed in by a truck and his car became covered with close to four feet of snow.

“The actions of Sergeant Cawley no doubt saved the driver’s life,” New York State Police said in a Facebook post.

He visited the driver in the hospital.

