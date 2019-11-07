CHICAGO (WHDH) - A 19-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department had quite the eventful day on Sunday.

SWAT Sgt. Mike Nowacki began the day by running the Allstate Hot Chocolate 15K in his full SWAT gear.

While nearing the finish line, he saw a crowd of people surrounding an unresponsive woman.

He ran over and administered CPR until emergency medical services arrived with an AED.

The woman was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where doctors told Chicago police that Nowacki’s actions and the quick response of EMS saved the woman’s life.

Nowacki topped off the day by proposing to his girlfriend, officer Erin Gubala, shortly after finishing the race.

“He’s sweating and I wanted to talk to him about what happened down the way, to find out more information, and he got down on one knee and I thought he was hurt, and he just said, ‘Erin, I don’t know what to say.’ And I realized what was going on,” she recalled.

Gubala, who initially paused with disbelief, said yes to the proposal.

