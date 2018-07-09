Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman appears in court on lewdness charges

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) – Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman appeared Monday to face lewdness charges stemming from his arrest in prison just days before he was set to be released.

Chapman, 70, was arrested June 6 by corrections officers and state troopers on charges of indecent exposure, lewd, wanton and lascivious acts and open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, stemming from two alleged incidents at MCI-Shirley on June 3 and 4 during which he allegedly exposed himself and touched himself within full view of a nurse.

He was arraigned Monday.

A Middlesex Grand Jury has since indicted Chapman on the charges, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, who said, “As a result of his indictment on these charges Chapman will also be charged as a habitual criminal.”

Chapman was set to be released from prison after more than 40 years after two psychologists testified that he was no longer sexually dangerous. But days later, Chapman was charged with lewd and lascivious behavior.

A judge is set to make a ruling Monday afternoon.

