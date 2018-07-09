Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman due in court to face lewdness charges

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) – Convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman is expected in court Monday to face lewdness charges stemming from his arrest in prison just days before he was set to be released, authorities say.

Chapman, 70, was arrested June 6 by corrections officers and state troopers on charges of indecent exposure, lewd, wanton and lascivious acts and open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, stemming from two alleged incidents at MCI-Shirley on June 3 and 4 during which he allegedly exposed himself and touched himself within full view of a nurse.

A Middlesex Grand Jury has since indicted Chapman on the charges, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan, who said, “As a result of his indictment on these charges Chapman will also be charged as a habitual criminal.”

