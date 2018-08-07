WOBURN, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — A 70-year-old convicted child rapist from Massachusetts who was set to be released from custody before being arrested in prison is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Wayne Chapman, 70, is being held on $25,000 cash bail after pleading not guilty to charges of open and gross lewdness and lewd, wanton and lascivious acts last month.

Prosecutors say Chapman exposed himself and masturbated in the view of prison staff at MCI-Shirley.

His arrest came as officials were preparing for his release after two experts ruled he is no longer sexually dangerous.

Chapman was convicted in 1977 of sexually assaulting young boys he lured into the woods. He’s been civilly committed since his prison term ended in 2004.

