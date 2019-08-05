Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman on trial for lewdness while in prison

BOSTON (WHDH) - A judge heard opening arguments in the trial of convicted child rapist Wayne Chapman, who is accused of exposing himself to others while incarcerated, on Monday.

The 71-year-old has pleaded not guilty to exposing himself to several staff members while locked up at MCI Shirley last year.

Chapman was convicted in 1977 of sexually assaulting young boys he lured into the woods. He’s been civilly committed since his prison term ended in 2004.

The Supreme Court ruled Chapman can no longer be civilly committed after two mental health professionals concluded he was no longer sexually dangerous, but despite that court order, Chapman is still in custody because of the lewdness charges.

Prosecutors argued that Chapman intentionally engaged in “increasingly sexualized behaviors,” while his defense said the prosecution wanted to show an edited version of incriminating footage.

If convicted, Chapman could face three more years in prison.

