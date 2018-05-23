Serial child rapist Wayne Chapman to go free after decades behind bars

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A serial child rapist is set to go free this week after being behind bars for decades.

Wayne Chapman was convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence in 1975 and reportedly admitted to raping between 50 and 100 other boys. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison in 1976. After serving the 30 years, he was committed civilly as a sexual predator.

According to the State Department of Corrections, two qualified examiners determined Chapman is not sexually dangerous. He is set to be released from MCI Shirley any time.

“I was appalled and disgusted with the system, that we couldn’t seem to hold him in jail with all his past history,” said Billie Scharn. She is aunt to 10-year-old Andy Puglisi, who went missing from a Lawrence swimming pool in 1976. Police consider Chapman a strong person of interest in Andy’s disappearance.

“He was dangerous before and then all of a sudden he’s not? Where did they come up with this? Are they willing to put one of their children in a room with him? Probably not,” said Scharn.

Lawrence Police Vasque said he has gotten many calls from residents concerned about Chapman’s pending release.

“There’s some members of this department directly that were friends with Andy Puglisi, so it really strikes home here,” said Vasque.

Puglisi’s family said they plan to contact Gov. Charlie Baker (R-Mass.) and other lawmakers in an effort to keep Chapman behind bars.

